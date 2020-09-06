Michael Kors Access Gen 5 Bradshaw Smartwatch- Powered with Wear OS by Google with Speaker, Heart Rate, GPS, NFC, and Smartphone Notifications.

Price: $350.00
Heart Rate & Activity Tracking using Google Fit to track your at-home workouts; Built-in GPS for distance tracking; Swimproof design 5ATM; Responses from Google Assistant – it’s your own personal Google, always ready to help; Take advantage of contactless pay with your watch using Google Pay
Estimated 24 hour battery life, based on usage plus 2 additional days in low-power mode; magnetic USB rapid charger included; charge up to 80% in under an hour
Case size: 44mm; Band size: 22mm; interchangeable with all Michael Kors 22mm bands. Water resistant up to 50m: Wearable while swimming in shallow water
This is one smart watch – Make the most of your down time with a smartwatch that helps with every activity. Stay connected to friends and family with phone calls and messages right on your wrist, Keep tabs on your health with guided breathing exercises, custom goal & alarm settings