Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus, Says He Beat MJ In 1-On-1 Once, Lost Rematch



Play video clip material

Exclusive TMZSports com

Michael Jordan‘s son, Marcus, says he once WHOOPED his papa on the court in a video game of 1-on-1 … and also he’s informing TMZ Sports everything about the substantial success!!!

Marcus– MJ’s second son– says he made use of to play a customized variation of 1-on-1 called “Cutthroat” with his papa … and also someday, he in fact came away with a SUCCESS!!!

“I had a quick victory,” Marcus informs us. “I can’t remember the score, but I did win.”

So … just how did the G.O.A.T manage it?? Exactly like you would certainly anticipate.

“He ran it right back and he obviously won on me and it was over,” Marcus says. “We really didn’t play too much after that.”

Of program, Marcus has a LOTS OF crazy tales concerning maturing with MJ … and also we needed to ask him concerning the craziest memories he had.

The guy really did not let down.

“When I was a youngster, Jay- Z and also Beyonce concerned our home. My papa and also Jay- Z in fact truly played ‘worldwide’ in our health club.”

The minute was also celebrated in a Hov track, “N***a Please” … where Jay says “I damn near beat Jordan in around the world.”

Somehow … Marcus has an additional memory that can also cover that … stating he mosted likely to the White House when his papa obtained the Presidential Medal of Freedom … and also reached slice it up with the First Family!!

“But, being who I am, it’s just so natural that you kinda interact with people on day to day so there’s not a lot of other people other than them.”