Michael Jordan’s signature Air Jordan shoes from 1985 sell for record-breaking price, Sotheby’s says

Michael Jordan’s signature is featured in everlasting marker on one of many shoes. Credit: Sotheby’s
“Following a bidding war which drove the value up by US $300,000 within the final twenty minutes of the sale, the pair achieved more than 3.5x their $150,000 high estimate,” Sotheby’s stated.
The bidders spanned six nations throughout 4 continents, in accordance with the public sale home.
The Nike Air Jordan 1s had been made solely for Jordan, and featured crimson laces as a substitute of black and white.
“Produced between February to April 1985, Jordan wore the present pair of Air Jordan 1s during an early, pivotal point of his career and thus catapulted the sneaker’s popularity,” Sotheby’s stated. “Wearing mismatched shoes most of his career, the pair is in a size 13 (left shoe) and a 13.5 (right shoe).”
The proper shoe options Jordan’s signature in everlasting marker.
Nike additionally did not even provide mid-top sneakers to the general public then — solely highs and lows, in accordance with Sotheby’s.
“Jordan wore Air Jordan 1s until October 29, 1985, when he broke his foot and subsequently took off 64 games during his second season while healing,” Sotheby’s stated. “He wore modified versions of the Air Jordan 1 upon his return to the game.”
Sotheby’s stated the shoe sale “shows not only the incredible appeal of Michael Jordan as one of the most recognizable and legendary athletes of all time, but also that sneaker collecting is truly a global and growing market.”
According to Stockx, an internet site the place folks should purchase and sell sneakers and streetwear, between January 1 and the premiere of the sequence on April 18, 217 pairs of the 2015 Air Jordan 1 ‘Chicago’ retro coach had been bought for a median worth of $925.