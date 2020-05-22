Michael Jordan’s 1986 Fleer basketball card sells for nearly $100G

MICHAEL JORDAN THE KING OF THIS INDUSTRY AGAIN AMID ‘THE LAST DANCE’

The newest public sale comes greater than per week after an autographed Fleer Jordan card was bought for $125,000 in an eBay public sale. The card, which was graded 8.5 out of 10 by Beckett Grading Services, was part of a 2006-07 Fleer buyback. The autograph, alternatively, was graded a 10 by Beckett.

The Action Network’s Darren Rovell famous that the rookie card’s worth has skyrocketed since March. According to Rovell, on March 21 the identical card was bought for $48,600.

Jordan and Bulls memorabilia have exploded in worth since “The Last Dance” first aired on ESPN in April. According to MarketWatch, the typical one-day gross sales for Bulls-related objects spiked over 5,100 p.c.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, because the documentary began airing on April 19, Jordan playing cards have jumped 285 p.c over the identical interval in March. Over the previous decade, greater than 17.2 million Jordan objects have been bought on eBay, in line with the web site. An common of 146 items of Jordan merchandise has been bought on {the marketplace} web site per hour, the web site said.

Data analysts at eBay stated the corporate bought greater than 360 Jordan rookie playing cards in April. That is a 150 p.c spike from the earlier month, the web site reported.

Brandon Steiner, the founding father of Steiner Sports Memorabilia and the pinnacle of CollectibleXchange, advised MarketWatch final week that Jordan continues to be No. 1 by way of fan and collector curiosity in memorabilia.

“Let’s be clear here, Michael Jordan, we all should be giving him a check,” Steiner stated. “He lifted sport licensing onto a legitimate level. It was practically nothing before he got into the game.”

Steiner stated Jordan helped the trade explode and it piqued followers from all genders, races, creeds and areas.

“It was national,” he stated. “Female-male, black-white, everybody wanted that s—t.”