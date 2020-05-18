Michael Jordan was prisoner of his own success, ex-Bulls teammate Craig Hodges says

EX-BULLS PLAYER CRAIG HODGES TAKES ISSUE WITH MICHAEL JORDAN’S COMMENTS DURING ‘THE LAST DANCE’

“Well, when I look at MJ, he’s a product of his success. Sometimes, that success can be a prison for you. I look at it in a couple lights, man. I feel somewhat empathy for him, to some degree, because of the fact that you are in a prison – in two prisons actually,” Hodges mentioned.

“America was a jail for black folks, and now you’ve been incarcerated via capitalism on a complete completely different degree. So it’s cool for the leisure worth of it, however I believe it’s been considerably divisive so far as consistent with what we’d like proper now as each the folks and the world.’

Hodges was Jordan’s teammate from 1988 to 1992. Jordan’s feedback in regards to the “traveling cocaine circus” have been about an period of the Bulls in 1984-85. Hodges was not on the workforce at the moment however made a degree to say he wasn’t concerned in any of the extracurricular actions outdoors basketball.

“So, a lot of things as far as partying and going out and hanging and gambling and all that, I didn’t do that,” he advised Hoops Hype. “I was cordial, I’m respectful. Still, to at the present time, I’m respectful. I simply wish to know why some of the issues are occurring and why you’re feeling like, at this level in your life, it’s a must to throw your teammates underneath the bus? You know what I’m saying?

“I perceive how you’re feeling like it’s a must to inspire folks, however is that your duty? I was in these circles on the time. When you may have athletes who wish to be overbearing, oftentimes that overbearing is as a result of they’ve some insecurities of their own.”