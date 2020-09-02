Michael Jordan takes stake in sports betting company DraftKings

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is taking an equity stake in American dream sports attire DraftKings, signing up with the company’s board as an unique advisor as more US specifies embrace legalised sports betting.

Mr Jordan, who owns the Charlotte Hornets NBA franchise, will function as a consultant to the board on numerous efforts, consisting of method, item advancement, marketing and addition efforts, the company stated in a declaration.

The size of his stake in the Boston- based group was not divulged. Shares of DraftKings increased 9 percent after the start of trading on Wednesday to $40.25.

Sports betting is presently legal in 18 US states, with another 11 executing or thinking about legislation on the practice, according to theAmerican Gaming Association

Despite pandemic-imposed decreases in the 2nd quarter, overall gross video gaming income from United States sports betting increased 10 percent to $324m in the very first 6 months of 2020, according to the AGA. Overall United States video gaming profits are down 46 percent over the very same duration.

DraftKings’ sports book is readily available in 10 states to date, consisting of New Jersey, whose case prior to the Supreme Court in 2018 led the way for state-by-state legalisation of sports betting.