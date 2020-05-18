Michael Jordan Says Iconic Flu Game Was Really Food Poisoning From Pizza

Breaking News

Michael Jordan is coming clear about his epic flu recreation efficiency within the 1997 NBA Finals … saying he did not even have the flu — it was some unhealthy pizza.

Remember, #23 was coping with “flu-like symptoms” earlier than a vital Game 5 towards the Utah Jazz … and fought by means of the ache for a 38-point efficiency to provide the Bulls a 3-2 lead.

But, MJ’s coach, Tim Grover, revealed it was really meals poisoning — not the flu — that had Jordan below the climate … after a late-night order from the one place that was open — a pizza store.

When the pie was delivered, Grover says 5 dudes pulled as much as Jordan’s lodge room … and the coach hinted there might have been one thing fishy occurring, saying, “I’ve got a bad feeling about this.”

Glover’s instincts had been proper … ‘trigger MJ wakened at 2 AM “throwing up left and right.”

“So, it really wasn’t the flu game. It was food poisoning,” MJ admitted on ESPN’s “The Last Dance.”

MJ’s mother thought it was finest he did not play … however as everyone knows, he did not hear and went on to place up probably the most iconic performances of his profession.