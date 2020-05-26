Michael Jordan refused to play with Isiah Thomas on 1992 ‘Dream Team’

PISTONS’ ISIAH THOMAS SAYS MICHAEL JORDAN WASN’T HIS COMPETITORS DURING PRIME YEARS

Team UNITED STATES choice board participant Rod Thorn “called me. I said, ‘Rod, I won’t play if Isiah Thomas is on the team.’ He assured me,” Jordan stated. “He said, ‘You know what? Chuck (Charles Barkley) doesn’t want Isiah. So, Isiah is not going to be part of the team.”

Thomas as well as the “Bad Boy” Pistons weren’t liked by many individuals beyondDetroit Insiders thought that neither Boston Celtics tale Larry Bird neither Los Angeles Lakers terrific Magic Johnson desired Thomas on the “Dream Team” either.

PISTONS TALE ISIAH THOMAS RATES MICHAEL JORDAN AS FOURTH-BEST GAMER HE EVER BEFORE COMPLETED AGAINST

Thomas’ Pistons as well as Jordan’s Bulls had some extreme, physical fights throughout their head-to- head conferences throughout their having fun days. Jordan mentioned in “The Last Dance” that it still troubled him when the Pistons really did not drink hands with the Bulls after Chicago’s move of Detroit in the 1991 Eastern Conference Finals.

“I hated them,” Jordan stated of the Pistons in docudrama, “and that hate carries even to this day.”