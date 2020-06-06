Michael Jordan: NBA legend to donate $100m to racial equality fight

Michael Jordan is “truly pained and plain angry” after the dying of George Floyd

Michael Jordan says he’ll donate $100m (£78m) to teams combating for racial equality and social justice.

The NBA legend mentioned in an announcement that he and his Jordan Brand would distribute the cash over 10 years.

The cash will go to plenty of organisations in a bid to deal with “ingrained racism”.

It comes within the wake of protests breaking out throughout the US and around the globe following the dying of George Floyd as he was restrained by police.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, died on 25 May after a white police officer, since charged with homicide, knelt on his neck for over eight minutes.

“We are announcing a joint commitment from Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand to donate $100m over the next 10 years. We must join forces with the community, government and civic leaders to create a lasting impact together,” mentioned Craig Williams, president of Jordan Brand.

“There is still more work for us to do to drive real impact for the black community. We embrace the responsibility.”

Speaking final week Jordan mentioned he was “deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry”.

“I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration,” he added. “I stand with those calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of colour in our country.

“We have had sufficient.”