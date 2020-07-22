Michael Jordan game-worn sneakers tipped to fetch over $500,000 at auction

The online “Original Air” auction of 11 products– searching opens on July 23 and bidding happens in between July 30 and August 13– is being arranged by Christie’s and tennis shoe consignment shop Stadium Goods.

The Air Ship tennis shoe was used by Jordan in 1984 prior to the launch of his signature Air Jordan 1 design. His “Airness” just used the set throughout pre-season and early video games of his novice year and Christie’s anticipates them to fetch in between $350,000 and $550,000

As with the majority of Jordan’s game-worn sneakers, the left shoe is a United States size 13.5 and the right a United States size 13.

‘Deep resonance for Jordan fans’

2020 was expected to be an Olympic year, and the 2nd most important product in the auction is a game-worn set of the “Olympic” Air Jordan 7.

Jordan used this set throughout the 1992 Barcelona Olympics as part of U.S.A. basketball’s “Dream Team,” a lineup that consisted of NBA legends Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, Karl Malone together with Jordan’s Chicago Bulls colleague Scottie Pippen.

The sneakers include a Team U.S.A. Olympic colorway, and the number 9 on its heel– Jordan’s number while betting the Dream Team rather of his typical 23.

This set is anticipated to cost in between $50,000 and $70,000

The other extremely desirable game-worn product in the collection is a set of Air Jordan 11 sneakers in the “Concord” colorway.

Jordan used this white-and-black “Concord” colorway for the whole 1995-96 season, after his return from baseball, prior to changing to a black-and-red-colorway for the Playoffs.

The “Concord 11s” stay a fan favorite to this day, having actually been retroed and re-released as just recently as December 2018.

This set is triple-signed by Jordan, and is anticipated to cost in between $50,000 and $65,000

A part of the profits from this lot will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the United States legal company defending racial justice.

“As we’ve seen with ‘The Last Dance’ and now with our ‘Original Air’ auction with Christie’s, there are still lesser known narratives in the legacy that create great interest,” stated John McPheters, co-Founder and co-CEO of Stadium Goods in a declaration ahead of the online auction.

“The pieces we’ve put together for this auction are truly unique, and will have deep resonance for Jordan fans, sneaker connoisseurs and pop culture collectors alike,” included McPheters.