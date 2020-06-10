Michael Jordan catches 442-pound marlin

HUMPBACK WHALE LAUNCHES FISHING BOAT IN NEW JERSEY

“Oh my gosh, for Michael Jordan to be in our same air space is exciting and thrilling enough, but for him to land a fish at our tournament and bring it in is thrilling for the entire town,” Crystal Hesmer, the director of the annual event in Morehead City, N.C., instructed the Associated Press. “It’s unbelievable that he’s here in our little town,” which is residence to lower than 10,000 individuals.

Hesmer stated the environment was “electric” when Jordan and his crew unveiled the monster marlin from his 80-foot, $eight million yacht, which is decked out within the gentle blue of Jordan’s alma mater, North Carolina.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s been a while since I’ve been back in Morehead City,” stated Jordan, who has competed in fishing tournaments up to now. “It’s only about 100 miles from Wilmington,” the place Jordan grew up, “and it’s always great for me to be able to come back. I’m happy to be back. Thank you for inviting me.”

Click for more from the New York Post