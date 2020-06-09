Michael Jordan Catches 442-lb. Blue Marlin In $3 Million Fishing Tournament

Breaking News

Air Jordan has just conquered yet another element — WATER — ’cause Michael Jordan‘s Catch 23 boat just caught a 442.3-pound blue marlin in a fishing tourney!!

Jordan happens to be dukin’ it out in the 62nd Annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina this week … a big-time competition with $3.4 MILLION in prize money.

His Airness has participated in huge fishing comps in the past … such as the White Marlin Open in 2019.

MJ was all smiles when his crew brought in the huge blue marlin on Tuesday … that is good enough to place them in 5th place for the heaviest marlin (the first place boat reeled in a 494.2-lb fish!!!)

Remember, MJ’s Catch 23 ride is a beaut — it’s even got the signature elephant print from his Jordan 3’s on the trunk.

Jordan did a “post-game interview” after getting off the boat … saying he hopes to get right back out on the water and bring back a larger fish.

The crowd went wild when MJ pulled as much as the dock … and the legend even agreed to sign a few autographs after celebrating the huge catch.