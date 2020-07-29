Michael Jordan announces first donations to address ‘long history of oppression against Black Americans’

FLASHBACK: MICHAEL JORDAN DESCRIBES WHY HE’S TAKING BASE ON SOCIAL JUSTICE PROBLEMS NOW: ‘THIS IS A TIPPING POINT’

“I’m all in with Jordan Brand, the Jordan family and our partners, who share a commitment to address the historical inequality that continues to plague Black communities in the U.S.,” the NBA legend stated in a declaration. “There is a long history of oppression against Black Americans that holds us back from full participation in American society. We understand that one of the main ways we can change systemic racism is at the polls. We know it will take time for us to create the change we want to see, but we are working quickly to take action for the Black community’s voice to be heard.”

Jordan was especially peaceful on social justice problems throughout his playing days however his voice appeared to grow louder in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd.

Jordan revealed the $100 million dedication in June and later on informed the Charlotte Observer that now was the time to make a modification.

“We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” he informed the paper. “We’ve got to understand at an early age (that can’t be tolerated). Education is such an important part of societal change.”

He included: “We have been beaten down (as African Americans) for so many years. It sucks your soul. You can’t accept it anymore. This is a tipping point. We need to make a stand. We’ve got to be better as a society regarding race.”

Jordan was likewise asked what has to take place for individuals to alter their racist habits.

“Face up to your demons. Extend a hand. Understand the inequalities. Sure, it’s about bargaining for better policing, but it’s more. We have encountered racism to be somewhat acceptable in certain circles,” he informed the Charlotte Observer.

In the days after Floyd’s death, Jordan supported the call for an end to methodical bigotry.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” he stated. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”