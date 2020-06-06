Michael Jordan and his company to donate $100m over next 10 years to support fight for racial equality

Michael Jordan and his company have pledged to donate $100m (£79m) over the next decade to organisations supporting the fight for racial equality and social justice.

The announcement comes amid additional protests within the United States following the dying of George Floyd, an unarmed black man in handcuffs, by a white policeman in Minnesota on 25 May.

In a press release, the Jordan Brand stated: “Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial assertion. Until the ingrained racism that enables our nation’s establishments to fail is totally eradicated, we’ll stay dedicated to defending and bettering the lives of Black folks.





“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will be donating 100 million over the next 10 years to organisations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”

Elsewhere, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that the league had failed to hear to gamers’ protests over racial inequality and would not punish those that kneel in the course of the nationwide anthem.

In a press release launched on Twitter, Goodell stated: “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black folks.

“We, the National Football League, admit we had been mistaken for not listening to NFL gamers earlier and encourage all to converse out and peacefully protest.

“We, the National Football League, consider Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and need to be a part of the a lot wanted change on this nation.

“Without black players, there would be no National Football League. And the protests around the country are emblematic of the centuries of silence, inequality and oppression of black players, coaches, fans and staff. We are listening. I am listening, and I will be reaching out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and go forward for a better and more united NFL family.”