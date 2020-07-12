Michael Gove urges Britons to go back to their offices if they can

Michael Gove today pleaded with Britons to go back to their offices amid fears of a looming jobs bloodbath on the high street.

The Cabinet minister insisted it is crucial to ‘fire up the economic engines’ again since the country emerges from lockdown.

The call came as the government prepares to flake out restrictions on public transport in a bid to encourage people out of their domiciles.

It is feared the collapse of the ‘lunchtime economy’ could deal another massive blow to the fortunes of the high street, with warnings that 250,000 jobs might be on the line

Echoing a ralling cry from Boris Johnson on Friday, Mr Gove told Sky News today: ‘We want to see more people back at work on the shop floor at the office where they can be.

Current lockdown guidance states that people in britain should avoid public transport where possible, resulting in empty carriages

‘Of course in some cases it’s appropriate and convenient for individuals to work at home.’

He added: ‘We want to make sure the economic engines of this country are enthusiastic again.’

At the height of the crisis the government was telling people to work at home if they can.

But Mr Johnson considerably reversed that advice on Friday, saying it had been time for individuals to go out to work if they can.

The Department of Transport is believed to take talks with rail and bus operators about how larger numbers commuters can travel safely.

Current UK lockdown regulations state that people should avoid public transport, with social distancing rules meaning they have been able to handle a fraction of usual capacity.

A Whitehall source told the Sunday Telegraph: ‘It is costing a great deal of money to run all these train services with so few people in it.

‘Different departments will be looking at ways to ease in the message of avoiding public transport. The easiest way to try this, and when, happens to be under discussion.’