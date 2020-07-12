Michael Gove says face coverings WON’T be mandatory in shops in England

Michael Gove today dismissed the idea of making face coverings compulsory in shops – despite Boris Johnson strongly hinting at the change.

The Cabinet minister said it had been best to ‘trust’ the public and wearing a mask was a matter of ‘good manners’.

The intervention comes after the PM said on Friday that he believed the government ‘needs to be stricter in insisting people wear face coverings in confined spaces’.

Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon – who has made the rule compulsory in shops in Scotland – said today that masks were the ‘right thing’.

And she swiped at great britain government’s coronavirus response by highlighting that 147 out of 148 deaths recorded yesterday were in England.

Asked about the issue on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, Mr Gove said: ‘I do not think mandatory, no, but I’d encourage individuals to wear face masks if they are inside, in a breeding ground where they truly are likely to be mixing with others and where the ventilation may not be as good as it may.

Boris Johnson was pictured wearing a face mask for initially in public while out in his Uxbridge constituency on Friday

‘I think that it’s basic good manners, courtesy and consideration, to wear a face mask if you should be, for example, in a shop.

‘I trust people’s good sense. Now of course the Government all the time does consider the emerging evidence about what the easiest method to control the illness is.

‘If necessary, and if tough measures are needed and as we now have seen in Leicester, clearly a very different situation, then tough measures will be taken.

‘But generally… it is always better to trust people’s common sense.’

Mr Johnson was was pictured wearing face mask in public for initially on Friday while touring a pub shops and a haidresser in his Uxbridge constituency.

Government sources briefed afterwards that it was a ‘fair assumption’ masks would become mandatory in shops and other indoor settings in just a few weeks.

Currently the recommendation in England is that measures such as a face covering should be taken if people cannot keep two metres away from one another indoors.

However, the sole place they truly are mandated is on public transport. In Scotland masks became compulsory in shops from Friday.

A poll for MailOnline has found 61 per cent of the public wish to follow the example north of the border on the issue.

Speaking throughout an on the web Q&A session with members of the public on Friday, the PM admitted that ‘the balance of scientific opinion seemed to have shifted’ over how effective masks can be.

‘I think we need to be stricter in insisting people wear face coverings in confined spaces where they truly are meeting people they don’t normally meet,’ Mr Johnson said.