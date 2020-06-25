Michael Goodwin: Trump’s down but he’s not out

The Tulsa turnout is the ­canary in the coal mine. It’s a warning that danger lies ahead.

The danger is that if the election were held today, Democrat Joe Biden would win. So Trump is down, but with about 130 days to go, not out.

To get four more years, his campaign needs best of luck, a more disciplined candidate and a better message.

Actually, it’s not correct to state Team Trump needs a better message, because it doesn’t appear to have any clear message at all.

Luck could are available in two ways. First, Biden is with the capacity of snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. His infirmities could derail him on any given day and, included with his soft support even among Dems, he’s the most fragile front-runner in memory.

A poll showed just one-third of Biden’s supporters are thinking about him, while two-thirds of Trump supporters are thinking about their candidate.

Second, the economy must keep coming back for Trump to prevail. Because of the pandemic shutdowns, the country is officially in a recession, though as the May jobs report showed, the comeback started with a bang.

While the stock exchange anticipates a huge rebound, the expansion must continue at a fast clip for Trump to benefit. The report on September jobs, unemployment and wage gains comes into play early October and will be the final report voters see before Election Day on Nov. 3.

Yet, for political purposes, there actually are two economies — one red plus one blue. As the Wall Street Journal editorial page noted, the blue states whose governors ordered sweeping shutdowns are suffering the greatest unemployment.

“The national jobless rate was 13.3% in May, but 10 states still have unemployment rates above 15%,” the Journal wrote. They include Nevada (25.3 percent), Michigan (21.2), California and Massachusetts (16.3), Illinois and New Jersey (15.2). New York’s unemployment was not far better, at 14.5 %.

Trump won Michigan in 2016 and it’s a toss-up this year, but all other states on the list will go for Biden. Still, House and Senate seats have been in play included, and how well the blue states fare economically will have a huge impact on the national picture.

The need for Trump to are more disciplined is self-explanatory, with Tuesday yielding a juicy example.

In Tulsa, he noted that more testing for the coronavirus is naturally producing more positives, helping to make the country look bad. “So I said to my people, ‘Slow the testing down, please,’” he told the crowd.

After condemnation from Biden and the typical media pile-on, aides spent two days insisting the president had been sarcastic and joking.

Then Trump crossed them up, telling reporters Tuesday he wasn’t joking, insisting, “I don’t kid.”

Incidents like that one prompted a Trump supporter to wonder on Twitter what the president will be doing differently if he were wanting to lose the election. It’s a good question.

To get back on course, honing and delivering an unique message is important. It must center around giving disaffected supporters along with other fence-sitters an affirmative reason to give the president another look.

That means laying out a coherent vision for a second term, one larger and more specific than simply saying we’re planning to do more of exactly the same, only ­better.

The president took a step up that direction with his promise to release a list of names he would consider for court nominations, such as the Supreme Court. He did that in 2016 and kept the promise to pick from the list.

Still, a framework that’s strong and smart is needed for the president to re-energize his campaign, and a friend recently sent along just this kind of Big Idea. It could be the right a reaction to the ­destruction of statues and the anarchic chaos erupting around the country.

The author is Thomas Klingenstein, chairman of the Claremont Institute, who wrote an extended treatise on which Trump and the GOP must do to combat the crisis of confidence leaving many Americans pessimistic concerning the future — and Trump.

His proposal is that the platform and rhetoric should revolve round the promise to “Preserve the American way of life.”

Writing in Claremont’s “The American Mind,” Klingenstein summarizes the dominant postwar culture as you where a lot of people “believed we were the shining city on the hill, marked out to show the rest of the world that people can govern themselves. We saw ourselves as one people with a single culture, which was directed by a creed (expressed most notably in the Declaration), supported by the Judeo-Christian ethos, all flavored by our particular history.”

He says that creed has become ­under assault by “multiculturalism,” which sees society “not as a community of rights-bearing individuals with a shared understanding of a national good, but as a collection of cultural identity groups, ranked in order of victimhood.”

Having described the opposing forces, that he suggests compromise is not possible: “Multiculturalism involves a way of life that cannot exist peacefully with the American way of life any more than could Communism or the antebellum South.”

Klingenstein says the extreme disturbances in the nation now are proof of a “regime-level contest,” which includes an attack on our history. He cites the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which aims to brand America as irredeemably racist from its founding, and calls the dueling views “1619 vs. 1776.”

The article deserves wide readership, especially in the White House. Although Trump covers law and order and a silent majority, there is certainly now an urgent requirement for him to go up above the daily noise and create a sustained, compelling argument for why his vision provides a better path forward.

If that he does it right, he’ll make it clear that “preserving the American way of life” is not almost the next four years. Rather, it’s a notion that also keeps faith with the core maxims that made America great in the first place.

This column first appeared in the New York Post.

