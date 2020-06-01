Michael Goodwin: Trump’s biggest test – 2020 election depends on answer to this question

shut Video

JIM HANSON: TRUMP IS RIGHT – ANTIFA HAS HIJACKED PROTESTS OF GEORGE FLOYD’S DEATH AND TURNED THEM INTO RIOTS

From Russia, Russia, Russia to Ukraine and impeachment, Trump’s time within the White House has been a seamless roller-coaster journey between hazard on one facet and catastrophe on the opposite.

A political Houdini, he has all the time escaped and emerged stronger in victory, however now comes the biggest test.

He is in the course of his reelection marketing campaign simply as public dysfunction is increasing and accelerating, leaving many Americans extraordinarily unsettled and fearful in regards to the future.

For the president, the end result might flip on the question of how a lot chaos is an excessive amount of chaos. And whether or not unbiased voters will abandon him due to Trump fatigue.

