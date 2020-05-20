Michael Goodwin: Trump-China battle — guess which side US media is on?

Tuesday offered a memorable instance.

With a World Health Organization assembly dominated by the coronavirus, a spokesman for China’s Foreign Ministry issued a belligerent, threatening assertion. The spokesman, Zhao Lijian, instructed reporters in Beijing:

“The United States has made a miscalculation and found the wrong target when it picks on China, shirks its responsibilities and bargains on how to fulfill its ­international obligations to the World Health Organization.”

In its report of these remarks, The New York Times used this headline: “China hits back, in words and aid pledges, as America goes at it alone.” It went on to accuse Trump of threatening “isolationism.”

See, China “hits back” means America began it. And “isolationism” suggests it’s the US in opposition to the world, when, actually, 122 nations ­favored a probe into the Chinese origins of the virus and its human-to-human transmission.

Even conceding the American media’s hatred of Trump, you may assume the deaths and devastation brought on by the coronavirus would no less than make them view China’s denials of any wrongdoing with suspicion. If you made that assumption, you’ll be naive — and fallacious.

For the left, Trump and America are responsible. That’s the place they ­start and that’s the place they finish.

