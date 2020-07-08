Michael Goodwin: Gov. Cuomo, New York’s nursing home deaths are on you, not someone else

His latest bid is just scandalous. Cuomo has the nerve to blame grieving family members and heroic nursing-home staffers, charging they were those who infected and killed as many 12,000 elderly and helpless residents.

Desperation is no excuse. This is shamelessness on stilts. And it is heartlessly cruel the culprit the victims.

The outrageous claims came in a report released by state Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, along side hospital administrators. Conveniently, the report they prepared absolves all of them of any responsibility. What a coincidence!

Coverups don’t get any longer brazen. Or less credible.

The fact remains that Zucker wrote, with obvious hospital ­input, the March 25 order forcing all nursing homes to take people infected with the coronavirus. It ultimately led to 6,326 sick patients being transferred from hospitals to nursing domiciles between March 25 and May 8.

The homes and other long-term-care facilities received no warning, advice or help in getting ready to receive those patients. There were no inspections to understand whether the facilities had space and staff to segregate COVID patients from the long-term residents, most of whom were particularly vulnerable to herpes.

The order was so flawed that it even blocked the facilities from asking if those being transferred had tested positive for the virus. All those demands run counter to federal recommendations and requirements.

Many if not a lot of the staffs in nursing domiciles had insufficient or inferior protective gear, which is most likely why lots of the workers became infected. Later, when the state did commence to send some equipment, it always included body bags.

Yet Cuomo said Tuesday that “it is that the staff got infected, they came to work, and they brought in the infection.” His only basis for making that claim may be the hope that it will take heat off him.

Based on the timing of the outbreaks at nursing homes, it really is far more likely that the infections traveled in the contrary direction: many staff members got infected at their jobs, then took the disease home to their families and neighbors.

Cuomo also tried to clear himself by saying family and other visitors weren’t barred from nursing homes until March 13, a suggestion that families imported the disease. Again, there is no evidence, no contact tracing, only a self-serving assertion.

While there was isolated cases of infected, asymptomatic visitors, the fact remains that the nearly 600 facilities involved did not have significant numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths before days and weeks following a March 25 order. Some had zero cases until then.

The insistence that the order played no role won’t wash. For a very important factor, Cuomo’s office claims the Zucker report was “peer reviewed,” but only by businesses that have a stake in its conclusions.

For another, along with The Post, which first recognized the lethality of the order, numerous other media outlets have independently confirmed the results. In this case, that’s peer review worth the name.

Indeed, it became so obvious that the March 25 order was a fatal blunder that Cuomo effectively rescinded it on May 10. Then, with a quick pivot and a grinding of gears, that he shifted in to an ­unconscionable hunt for scapegoats.

And hasn’t stopped. Some days, there is multiple. Trump is really a frequent target, with Cuomo saying recently that the president “makes up facts, he makes up science.”

He also accused the president to be in “denial of the problem” and added, “He is facilitating the virus, he is enabling the virus.”

If that been there as well, it’s because many people say exactly the same reasons for having Cuomo.

Nonetheless, I still believe the governor can and really should do the best thing and prevent trying to duck responsibility. His refusal to just accept the reality of what that he did has added to the pain of thousands of families who lost their parents, their grand-parents, their siblings, without a possiblity to visit and say goodbye.

Many families say that, at the height of the pandemic onslaught, they were unable even to achieve anyone in the facilities to get information. Their only contact would come later, with a call from the harried nurse or administrator saying their relative had passed away.

Then came the grinding complexities of arranging funerals and getting accurate death certificates, which added to their anguish.

The stories are heartbreaking, yet Cuomo never heard them. He has, to my knowledge, not returned just a single one of the numerous calls or letters relatives sent him, seeking answers. Nor has that he made any effort to carry even virtual meetings with those whose grief is boundless.

This is not lead­ership. This is cowardice.

