Michael Goodwin: Coronavirus nursing home deaths – these governors’ disastrous policies to blame

DR. NICOLE SAPHIER: IN BATTLING CORONAVIRUS, WE MUST DO MORE TO PROTECT NURSING HOME RESIDENTS

At one level, Nobel talked about that his personal grandparents had moved “to a fancy nursing home in the suburbs of New York City.”

That made me shudder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

If they’re sincere, historians judging the American expertise in the course of the coronavirus pandemic will excoriate our barbaric failure to defend the aged. We consider ourselves as civilized, however senseless policies and bureaucratic indifference turned many nursing houses and rehabilitation facilities into killing fields.

At least 28,000 residents and employees in long-term care amenities have already got died from the ­virus, in accordance to a New York Times evaluation achieved greater than per week in the past. That represented one out of each three COVID-19 deaths recorded within the United States on the time and was probably an undercount due to reporting lags and ranging state strategies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This bloodbath of a helpless inhabitants shames America and Washington should discover out why it occurred and who’s accountable. Elderly folks in these establishments couldn’t defend themselves, and since most states banned guests early within the outbreak, the establishments, their regulators and elected officers have been totally obligated to protect them in opposition to an infection.

They failed miserably.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN’S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN