Michael Goodwin: Coronavirus ‘essentials’ – a new name for these privileged few

shut Video

JIM BRESLO: CORONAVIRUS IN LOS ANGELES – THESE DRACONIAN RESTRICTIONS DON’T MAKE SENSE

Rent and mortgage funds are being deferred, “Medicare-for-all” is getting a re-evaluation and help is rising for a program that will take the nation throughout the financial Rubicon — a assured primary earnings.

Seldom is heard these cautionary phrases of yesteryear, “moral hazard.” A time of nice want and worry is shattering any stigma about being on the dole.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

A logical conclusion is that politics will comply with tradition and Bernie Sanders- and AOC-types will name the photographs in America. Unless ­Republicans and conservatives get on board, they are going to be consigned to historical past’s dustbin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perhaps. But take note of one other potential response to the pandemic. Think of it because the revenge of the nonessentials.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING MICHAEL GOODWIN’S COLUMN IN THE NEW YORK POST

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM MICHAEL GOODWIN