Michael Goodwin: Barr eats Nadler’s lunch during testimony

THE 5' REACTS TO HEARING

Two challenges rapidly emerged. The very first is that the Dems were led byRep Jerry Nadler, whose rabidness is gone beyond just by his haplessness.

The start was postponed due to the fact that Nadler remained in a small automobile mishap. That was undoubtedly a prophecy, however Nadler does not take tips, so he raked forward into a head-on crash with a heavyweight challenger remarkable in every method.

Nadler concentrates on losers, requiring that previous unique counsel Robert Mueller affirm a year earlier, just to see the Russia, Russia, Russia hysteria collapse on nationwide TELEVISION. Then Nadler, bearing a life time animosity versus President Trump, did such a horrible task in the very first impeachment hearings on Ukraine that Speaker Nancy Pelosi benched him and turned the job over toRep Adam Schiff.

Yet Nadler is a sluggish student and there he was Tuesday, opening the ballyhooed attack on the AG with a declaration that was a farrago of lies, phony news and slanderous attacks on police, Barr andTrump It was so excessive, so fact-free and unsupportable, that it had absolutely no opportunity of setting the phase for a significant interrogation.

Then once again, truthful interrogation was not the intent. Pelosi’s House just does character assassination.

Recently captured on electronic camera calling Antifa violence in Portland a “myth,” Nadler duplicated the essence of that. He stated Barr had “endangered Americans and violated their constitutional rights by flooding federal law enforcement into the streets of American cities . . . to forcefully and unconstitutionally suppress dissent.”

So numerous black-masked Antifa- types utilizing weapons, knifes, Molotov mixed drinks, commercial-grade fireworks, lasers and -Tasers to assault federal representatives on federal home is now called “dissent.” Got it.

