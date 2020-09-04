Michael Forest Reinoehl: Suspect in fatal Portland shooting killed during attempted arrest, US Marshals say

The US Marshals stated a job force was trying to arrest Michael Forest Reinoehl in Washington state. He was desired by the Multnomah County Circuit Court on a charge of murder.

“Reinoehl was allegedly involved in an August 29 shooting incident in Portland, Oregon, that resulted in a death,” US Marshals stated.

The job force situated him in Olympia and attempted to arrest him quietly.

“Initial reports indicate the suspect produced a firearm, threatening the lives of law enforcement officers. Task force members responded to the threat and struck the suspect who was pronounced dead at the scene,” the declaration stated.

None of the job force members were hurt. In an interview broadcast Thursday night by Vice News, Michael Reinoehl, 48, appeared to take obligation for the killing of Aaron “Jay” Danielson at the Portland demonstration, declaring that he acted in self-defense due to the fact that he and a pal will be stabbed. “You know, lots of lawyers suggest that I shouldn’t even be saying anything, but I feel it’s important that the world at least gets a little bit of what’s really going on,” Reinoehl stated. “I had no choice. I mean, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of color. But I wasn’t going to do that.” In the interview, performed with self-employed reporter Donovan Farley, Reinoehl stated he went downtown Saturday night to supply “security” after seeing a caravan of numerous Trump fans parading in cars through …

Read The Full Article