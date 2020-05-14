Michael Flynn’s Lawyer Torches Obama

Michael Flynn’s lead lawyer Sidney Powell spoke out to slam Barack Obama and hurl a significant allegation on the former president.

While showing on the Fox News present “Sunday Morning Futures,” Powell accused Obama of being in on the plot by the Justice Department and FBI to border Flynn, saying that all of them “schemed” in opposition to him.

“These agents specifically schemed and planned with each other how to not tip him off that he was even the person being investigated. In fact, according to Comey’s testimony that’s attached to the exhibits they filed in the motion to dismiss, they just simply said, ‘we’d like to send a couple agents by to talk to you,’” Powell stated. “And, of course, General Flynn said sure. And he saw them as allies. They encouraged him to stay that way. They deliberately did not tell him about [the federal statute about lying to federal agents] because they didn’t want to trigger the slightest suspicion in his mind that he was being investigated or should be concerned about anything.”

“So they kept him relaxed and unguarded deliberately as part of their effort to set him up and frame him,” she continued.

This comes after paperwork had been launched confirming that Obama knew about Flynn’s conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak earlier than the FBI interviewed Flynn. The paperwork revealed that after the assembly, Obama requested then-Attorney General Sally Yates and then-FBI Director James Comey to “stay behind” earlier than the previous president “specified that he did not want any additional information on the matter, but was seeking information on whether the White House should be treating Flynn any differently, given the information,” according to Fox News.

Powell defined that after this assembly and after CNN and Buzzfeed reported on the unverified Trump file, then-senior FBI agent Peter Strzok texted then-FBI Counterintelligence Assistant Director Bill Priestap that they need to use the file story “as a pretext to go interview some people.”

“The whole thing was orchestrated and set up within the FBI, Clapper, Brennan, and in the Oval Office meeting that day with President Obama,” Powell stated.

When requested if she believed Obama was instantly concerned, Powell replied, “Absolutely.” This has all confirmed as soon as and for all that Obama is as crooked as they arrive, and that he must be investigated for what he did to Flynn, who deserves justice. The data that has come out right here could also be disturbing, however we’re glad to see that Obama is lastly being uncovered because the dishonest criminal that he’s.

