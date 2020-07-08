Michael Flynn posts video featuring QAnon slogans

Followers of QAnon believe there’s a “deep state” within the US government that’s controlled by way of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. According to the conspiracy, the cabal is largely run by Democratic politicians and liberal a-listers — and Trump is wanting to simply take them down.

Flynn posted the 53-second clip to Twitter on Saturday, which was the July Fourth holiday. In the video, Flynn leads a small group in reciting a generic oath of office, exactly the same oath taken by members of Congress. After finishing the oath, Flynn says, “Where we go one, we go all!” His post included the hashtag #TakeTheOath, which he recently added to his Twitter bio as well.

These components of Flynn’s post — the oath, paired with the catchphrase and hashtag — are distinctive to the QAnon movement and are used widely by its followers, experts say. Flynn never explicitly mentions QAnon in the video, and his lawyer claims his phrasing is innocuous.

“This is absolutely pro-QAnon,” said Mike Rothschild, who recently published a book examining and debunking several of the most prominent conspiracy theories. “It’s the same version of the enlistment oath that Q followers have been filming themselves taking for the last week. And the phrase at the end, ‘Where we go one, we go all,’ is a key catchphrase in the Q mythology.”





