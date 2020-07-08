Michael Flynn posts video featuring QAnon slogans

Followers of QAnon believe there’s a “deep state” within the US government that’s controlled by way of a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles. According to the conspiracy, the cabal is largely run by Democratic politicians and liberal a-listers — and Trump is wanting to simply take them down.
These components of Flynn’s post — the oath, paired with the catchphrase and hashtag — are distinctive to the QAnon movement and are used widely by its followers, experts say. Flynn never explicitly mentions QAnon in the video, and his lawyer claims his phrasing is innocuous.
“This is absolutely pro-QAnon,” said Mike Rothschild, who recently published a book examining and debunking several of the most prominent conspiracy theories. “It’s the same version of the enlistment oath that Q followers have been filming themselves taking for the last week. And the phrase at the end, ‘Where we go one, we go all,’ is a key catchphrase in the Q mythology.”
There are more than 10,500 replies to Flynn’s tweet, many from self-identified QAnon supporters who thanked Flynn for his comments, used the same hashtag or posted clips of these own oaths. Flynn’s video had been viewed 1.8 million times as of Tuesday, according to Twitter data.
The Flynn video comes while he is still fighting to wrap up his criminal case. Flynn cemented his position this year being an exonerated hero in the eyes of Trump, senior Republican officials and many right-wing media outlets, after the Justice Department dropped the case against him. These figures have again and again praised Flynn’s integrity and Trump says he is mulling a pardon.
“The Q community is really excited by all of this. Flynn is a hugely important figure to them, seen as a warrior who infiltrated the deep state by pretending to plead guilty,” Rothschild said. “The video of Flynn actually taking the oath is, to them, total validation that they were right, that Flynn is a warrior who fights for them, and that they can be digital soldiers on his level.”
Flynn’s lawyer pushes straight back
Asked by CNN on Monday in regards to the quote and about Flynn’s video, Powell said within an email: “General Flynn and I both encourage love of this great country and patriotism. Neither of us know Q but appreciate the support we have received from all in our fight for the Truth and Justice … implying anything wrong with words long ago inscribed on a bell to encourage the unity of the human race is malevolent and just plain wrong. There is nothing more to the story.”
Digital soldiers
“He is clearly endorsing QAnon in the video. Whether he believes the conspiracy theory is another matter,” said Joseph Uscinski, a respected expert on conspiracy theories who teaches at the University of Miami. “The ‘Where we go one, we go all’ chant makes it clear. It is a QAnon saying. Further, the QAnon folks have all been taking this ‘pledge’ lately online and posting it.”
Despite Powell’s comments, this is not the first time Flynn’s team has flirted with conspiracies.