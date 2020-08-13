Michael Feichtenbeiner pleased with Selangor 2’s progress despite friendly defeats

From 3 friendlies, Selangor 2 have actually taped 2 defeats and one win; a 2-0 defeat to UiTM FC, a 2-1 defeat to PJ City and a 3-2 win overPahang

.

Selangor 2 head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner is pleased with his charges’ current efficiencies, despite the outcomes.

The German fitness instructor, who is likewise his club’s technical director, was just observing the progress revealed by the reserve group.

“So far I’m pleased with what my group has actually carried out in the 3 friendlies due to the fact that the gamers have actually revealed enhancements, specifically in the win versusPahang It was a match versus a difficult Super League attire, which was an excellent difficulty for the kids prior to the league resumes.

“What they have actually carried out in training, consisting of the private training in your home [during lockdown] has actually been equated well on the pitch, and we are all set to go back to action,” he informed the Malaysian Football League (MFL).