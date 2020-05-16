Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones remember the late Kirk Douglas: ‘There wasn’t anyone like him’

“There wasn’t anyone like him,” Michael informed Entertainment Tonight of his Hollywood tale daddy, that passed away in February at age 103.

“There’s another generation, that was the great generation, post-World War II … and Dad was one of kind,” the 75- year-old star included.

KIRK DOUGLAS, STAR AND ALSO HOLLYWOOD TALE, DEAD AT 103, FAMILY MEMBERS SAYS

Per the electrical outlet, Michael and also Catherine have actually collaborated to elevate funds for a charity event, “We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF,” from the Motion Picture & & Television Fund, which profits its COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund.

As wherefore Douglas would certainly think about their initiatives? Michael stated he thinks his daddy would certainly be “very happy.”

” I understand he takes specific satisfaction– not a lot in whatever I dealt with and also I’m finishing with the Motion Picture Television Fund– however I understand he enjoys Catherine [and] the job that she’s doing,” Michael stated.

The “Kominsky Method ” celebrity proceeded: “He constantly utilized to tease me. We would certainly call him up and also he would certainly be like, ‘Enough with you, allow me talk with your spouse.’ He was a flirt up until the really end.

KIRK DOUGLAS’ $61 M LOT OF MONEY GIVEN MOSTLY TO CHARITY, NONE MOSTED LIKELY TO KID MICHAEL DOUGLAS

“Oh yes, he’s a great flirt,” Catherine, 50, resembled to Entertainment Tonight.

“He crosses our minds every day. But for me, during this time of, ‘OK, we are all locked down, what do you do?’ It’s so easy to go into a procrastination vibe,” she kept in mind. “And Kirk, he underwent a lot from a helicopter accident to a stroke and after that simply age, being alone and also what does he finish with this moment.

“And what was so admirable about him was he was always involved with courage events, he wrote 11 books, he worked with his rabbi, he worked with his philanthropic endeavors and he always created something to do and he taught me that lesson,” Catherine discussed. “He always said to us, ‘Write a book, do something else. What are you doing?’ And he’d be working on something right now, I’m sure.”

A RECALL AT KIRK DOUGLAS’ BIGGEST DUTIES

Douglas, among the most renowned American leading guys of the mid-20 th century, was born in mind for his lumpy chin, carved attributes, and also vital Hollywood duties.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael composed in a declaration shared to social networks at the time.

He proceeded: “To the globe he was a tale, a star from the golden era of motion pictures that lived well right into his gold years, an altruistic whose dedication to justice and also the triggers he counted on established a criterion for everyone to desire.

KIRK DOUGLAS’ GRAND SON CAMERON PENS SINCERE HOMAGE TO THE LATE STAR: ‘HIS KEY WAS EFFORT’

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he included.

Michael ended his article by composing: “Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO OBTAIN THE FOX INFORMATION APPLICATION

Michael likewise shared photos of his late daddy that included a number of pleasant household images.

A World War II professional that endured a helicopter accident, a stroke, and also 2 knee substitutes, Douglas actually increased from cloths to treasures– his daddy was a ragman– and also starred in over 80 movies, consisting of, possibly most notoriously, “Spartacus.” He stayed in the public limelight well right into his aging, otherwise as a star after that as a manufacturer, writer, and also blog writer.

The Associated Press added to this record