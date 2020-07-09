Michael Cohen, Trump’s ex-lawyer, ordered back to jail

Image copyright

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s ex-personal lawyer, is back in jail.

Cohen, who is serving a three year sentence related to hush payments made for Mr Trump, was launched from prison in May, due to coronavirus concerns.

The authorities said Cohen had now been came ultimately back to prison after refusing the conditions of his home arrest.

His lawyer, Jeffrey Levine, said the conditions might have barred him from speaking to news organisations or posting on social media.

Cohen, 53, is serving a three-year sentence for lying to Congress and campaign finance fraud.

His get back to jail comes days after that he was spotted on 2 July having dinner along with his wife and another couple on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.

Cohen was furloughed – given a leave of absence – from prison in May after the centre where that he was detained had numerous confirmed Covid-19 cases.

He was in court on Thursday to arrange for this furlough to be converted to home confinement – but there is disagreement within the terms, US media said.

A statement from the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) on Friday said Cohen had “refused the conditions of his home confinement and as a result, has been returned to a BOP facility”.

Mr Levine said the agreement would have deprived Cohen of his “First Amendment rights to communicate with the media”.

“I’m never seen any language like this in my life,” that he told reporters.

Cohen campaigning with Mr Trump in 2016





Cohen was spotted by the New York Post at the swanky Le Bilboquet French restaurant on 2 July. The newspaper reports he and his wife stayed until closing around 23:00, and donned masks to hug the other couple before leaving.

According to CBS News, he was also seen on 27 June and 1 July eating at Avra Madison Estiatorio.

“He was just walking around like everything was normal,” a source who did not wish to be identified told CBS.

Earlier this week, Mr Levine had defended his client’s choice to eat out – saying that he is “currently on furlough” and that he “did not violate any of the terms and conditions of his release”.

The former fixer, who once said he would have a bullet for Mr Trump, was the very first member of his inner circle to be jailed within a justice department-led inquiry in to alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

He admitted to lying to Congress in regards to a Trump Tower project in Moscow, and campaign finance violations for his role in making hush money payments to women alleging affairs with Mr Trump as well as other tax and bank fraud charges unrelated to the president.