Michael Cohen teases upcoming book by releasing its cover

Early next week he is expected to launch a website for the book where he is planning to release the forward for public reading, according to people familiar with the matter. Cohen has not disclosed who is publishing the book.

Cohen, who is serving the remainder of his three-year prison sentence from home , has vowed to release the book in September before the presidential election.

In court filings, he said it will provide “graphic and unflattering details about the President’s behavior behind closed doors” including Trump’s “pointedly anti-Semitic remarks and virulently racist remarks against such Black leaders as President Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela, neither of whom he viewed as real leaders or as worthy of respect by virtue of their race.” He said the book will be based on personal anecdotes and “documentary evidence.”

Trump’s attorneys sent Cohen a cease-and-desist letter earlier this year to block the publication of the book. Cohen’s attorney, Danya Perry, told CNN’s “New Day” last month that letter said Cohen signed a non-disclosure agreement but the attorney had no recollection of having signed one.

Perry said at the time she wouldn’t be surprised if there wasn’t another legal effort…