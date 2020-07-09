Michael Cohen taken into custody for violating terms of his early release from prison

Cohen was serving a three-year sentence in New York after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax charges and two campaign finance charges for facilitating hush money payments to two women who so-called affairs with Trump. Trump has denied having affairs with the ladies.

A vocal surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen usually sparred with reporters and appeared on television to aid his longtime client.

But a months-long investigation by the united states Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York into Cohen exposed that he had acted with Trump and his allies, including David Pecker — the CEO of the National Enquirer’s publisher, American Media Inc. — to suppress potentially damaging claims against the now-President. When pleading guilty to his crimes, Cohen implicated the President, telling a federal judge that he had made the payments “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump, who prosecutors identified in court filings as “Individual 1.”