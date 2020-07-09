Michael Cohen taken into custody for violating terms of his early release from prison

Cohen was serving a three-year sentence in New York after pleading guilty to lying to Congress, tax charges and two campaign finance charges for facilitating hush money payments to two women who so-called affairs with Trump. Trump has denied having affairs with the ladies.
A vocal surrogate for Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, Cohen usually sparred with reporters and appeared on television to aid his longtime client.
But a months-long investigation by the united states Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York into Cohen exposed that he had acted with Trump and his allies, including David Pecker — the CEO of the National Enquirer’s publisher, American Media Inc. — to suppress potentially damaging claims against the now-President. When pleading guilty to his crimes, Cohen implicated the President, telling a federal judge that he had made the payments “in coordination with and at the direction of” Trump, who prosecutors identified in court filings as “Individual 1.”
His release violation will come in the middle of Trump’s reelection campaign so that as the President is facing his greatest test: handling the coronavirus pandemic.
