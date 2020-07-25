Michael Cohen returns home to serve the rest of his sentence

Cohen was launched from Otisville federal jail in upstate New York on Friday afternoon. He was gotten by his boy, according to an individual knowledgeable about the matter.

Wearing a mask, sports jacket and baseball cap, Cohen did not state anything to the media exterior of his structure.

Danya Perry, Cohen’s legal representative, stated Friday that “Mr. Cohen is extremely gratified that the court upheld his fundamental constitutional right to speak freely and publicly.”