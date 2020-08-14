Michael Cohen book claims Trump colluded with Russia to win 2016 election – Panorama

In an upcoming book, Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s previous lawyer, declares that Trump worked with Russia to win the 2016 governmental election, according to NBC News.

Among numerous other allegations, Cohen declares that Trump worked to get close to Russian President Vladimir Putin and “his coterie of corrupt billionaire oligarchs,” according to an excerpt launched Thursday from the book, entitled “Disloyal, A Memoir.”

Cohen claims that Trump lied when he informed the American public he had no negotiations in Russia, since Cohen personally manage Trump’s efforts to protect a significant property handle Moscow throughout the project.

“Trump had colluded with the Russians, but not in the sophisticated ways imagined by his detractors. I also knew that the Mueller investigation was not a witch-hunt,” Cohen composed, although he did not supply specifics about the supposed collusion in the excerpt. “Trump had actually cheated in the election, with Russian connivance, as you will find in these pages, since doing anything — and I imply anything —to ‘win’ has actually constantly been his service design and lifestyle.”

Trump has consistently and regularly rejected any collusion with Russia in the 2016 election.

Cohen started serving a 3- year jail sentence in 2015 for monetary criminal activities and …