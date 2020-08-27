Michael Cohen and Jerry Falwell Jr.: Trump’s former attorney says he helped the Falwells bury racy photos

It seems like the plot of a lurid page-turner, however this story holds true– and it simply keeps getting complete stranger.

Falwell’s resignation followed allegations by a former Miami hotel swimming pool attendant, Giancarlo Granda, who stated he had intimate relations with Falwell’s other half, Becki, for several years while Falwell searched.

Now, Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former individual attorney and fixer, informs CNN that he stepped in to ensure revealing photos of the Falwells were not launched openly in 2015.

“These were personal photos between a husband and wife,” Cohen informed CNN. Initially Cohen informed CNN he challenged Granda’s attorney aboutthe photos But in the future Wednesday Cohen remedied himself. He stated he worked out with another attorney who was representing a dad and boy who had actually taken legal action against Falwell and Granda over a land offer. The boy, Jesus Fernandez Jr., later on settled with Falwell. “Jerry and Becki (were) very upset at the prospect of its (the photos’) potential public release,” Cohen continued. Cohen stated he and the Falwells are buddies Cohen stopped working for Trump in 2018 and pleaded guilty that year to tax scams, lying to Congress and project financing infractions for assisting in hush cash payments to 2 females who declared previous affairs withthe President Trump has actually rejected having affairs with the females. Cohen was sentenced to 3 years in jail however was released after a year and sentenced to home confinement Cohen informed CNN he’s been buddies with the Falwells for several years and …

Read The Full Article