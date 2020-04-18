Michael Che honors his late grandmother by covering rent for 160 public housing units

“It’s crazy to me that residents of public housing are still expected to pay their rent when so many New Yorkers can’t even work,” Che wrote within the put up. “Obviously I cant offer much help by myself. But in the spirit and memory of my late grandmother, I’m paying one month’s rent for all 160 apartments in the NYCHA building she lived in.”‘
He went on to put in writing, “I know that’s just a drop in the bucket. So I really hope the city has a better plan for debt forgiveness for all the people in public housing, AT THE VERY LEAST.” Ps. deblasio! cuomo! diddy! let’s repair this! web page me! – che”
Che has beforehand mentioned that his grandmother moved out of that constructing within the 1990s.
In a now deleted Instagram put up, the “Weekend Update” host had revealed that his grandmother died of problems from the coronavirus. “I’m obviously very hurt and angry that she had to go through all that pain alone,” he wrote on the time. “But I’m also happy that she’s not in pain anymore. And I also feel guilty for feeling happy.”
During final weekend’s digital episode of “SNL” the star signed off from his phase saying, “From Weekend Update, I’m Martha’s grandbaby.”