Michael Carberry speaks out on racism and prejudice in cricket | Cricket News



















1:26



Former England batsman Michael Carberry says black athletes are scared to speak out about racism over fears of it having a negative effect on their careers

Former England batsman Michael Carberry says black athletes are scared to speak out about racism over fears of it having a detrimental effect on their careers

Michael Carberry says black cricketers feel just like they risk their careers if they make an effort to confront prejudice in dressing-rooms.

The former Hampshire opener took his first steps in professional cricket with Surrey, enjoying a vocation spanning very nearly 20 years and playing for England on 13 occasions across different formats.

The 39-year-old bemoaned the dearth of black role models throughout the game in this country and says black players need a thicker skin than most when they want to forge a career as a cricketer.

“The numbers tell you everything,” Carberry told Sky Sports News.

3:21 England fast bowler James Anderson says the England squad will discuss just how to support the Black Lives Matter movement in front of their come back to action contrary to the West Indies England fast bowler James Anderson says the England squad will discuss how to support the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of their return to action against the West Indies

“There are no black people in prominent positions in the game at any level, right just how down to playing level. There are no black people in positions where you can fundamentally stand toe to toe and make the big decisions.

“It starts when you walk in the dressing room – people don’t think you realize normal English and they talk to you want you can not speak correctly. They comment on things you might wear, they comment on your physical human body.

“This is the situation unfortunately that many black athletes find themselves in – where they’ve got to weigh up ‘I really want to say something to place this guy or this person in their place, but how can it be going to impact me later on?

“And this is probably why you have so few people come out and really speak out about what is going on.”

In a reaction to Carberry’s interview, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) told Sky Sports News: “We listened vigilantly to Michael Carberry’s interview and admire him for speaking out on this crucial topic. We realize that systemic racism spans institutions and sectors across the country and we would be naïve to believe that sport and cricket is immune.

1:18 The ICC has released a video to market its anti-racism message and highlight the significance of diversity and inclusivity The ICC has released a video to promote its anti-racism message and highlight the importance of diversity and inclusivity

“We undoubtedly believe that cricket is a game for everyone but understand that sadly barriers to enjoying our sport exist for many communities. We have made big strides within the last few years.

“Our 2018 Inclusion and Diversity Plan drove investments in diversifying cricket, deteriorating barriers and reforming our structures. It supported reform in our approach to participation and growth with the launch of our South Asian Action Plan which showed simply how much we had a need to do over the recreational game, elite pathway, coaching, attendance, media, communications, administration and culture.

“This has already been having very good results for all BAME groups like the installation of non-traditional playing facilities in towns, the recruitment of BAME female community mentors and the delivery of cricket at schools with a greater than national average representation of BAME pupils. This is a lengthy process but we are focused on making it profitable.

“We recognise that require to have a whole game method of increase diversity in governance and management structures across cricket. At the ECB we have adopted the ‘Rooney Rule’ for coaching jobs across the England teams within our want to support the progression of BAME coaches.

0:39 West Indies captain Jason Holder says cricket’s focus should really be on finding ways to tackle racism West Indies captain Jason Holder says cricket’s focus should really be on finding ways to tackle racism

“We will also be working with the First-Class Counties to support the introduction of the rule at a county level. We are currently expanding our Diversity Action Plan to improve the diversity and inclusion of the ECB workforce – critically, the learnings from the Black Lives Matter movement can help inform this.

“We know we have a long way to go until we are fully representative as a sport, particularly in relation to black communities. That’s why voices like Michael’s are so important and we will continue to listen, educate ourselves and face uncomfortable truths in order to create action and long-term change.”

The Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) told Sky Sports News: “We are currently editing a vodcast where Michael Carberry is really a guest alongside PCA Director Isa Guha, Mark Butcher and Dean Headley where they discuss equality and diversity.

“This vodcast is due to be released next week along with the PCA’s action to assess the current situation and outline what is going to be done to improve education surrounding inclusion and diversity from the PCA’s perspective.”