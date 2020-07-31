Michael Brown: Officer won’t be charged for 2014 killing of teenager

Image copyright

Prosecutors in the US city of St Louis have said they’ll not bring charges against a former officer who shot dead a black teenager in 2014.

The killing of Michael Brown in Ferguson triggered weeks of protests.

It also resulted in the founding of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Prosecutors said a five-month re-examination of the case had not found enough evidence to bring charges of murder or manslaughter against the former officer, Darren Wilson.

In 2015 the Justice Department concluded that he previously fired in self-defence.

Why was Michael Brown killed?

The exact details of what happened that day remain disputed by police, eyewitnesses and family members.

What is known for certain is that around midday on 9 August 2014, Mr Wilson was driving a police car and undergone Mr Brown and a pal walking down a street.

Who was Michael Brown?

How one shooting sparked national protests

Minutes later 18-year-old Mr Brown was dead, enduring at least seven gunshot wounds, according to county prosecutor Bob McCulloch. His body lay in the street for four hours before it had been removed.

Mr Wilson fired a total of 12 bullets, though investigators were unclear exactly how many of the 12 struck Mr Brown. One injury was a re-entry wound.

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption People raised their hands in New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas for Michael Brown on Thursday

Witnesses said Mr Brown had his hands up when that he was shot, but investigators said the data suggested it was not the case.

Nationwide protests were sparked by the killing and your decision not to charge the officer with murder. Two police were shot as riots ripped through Ferguson.

What’s the latest?

The findings after having a re-examination of the case found, yet again, that Mr Wilson shouldn’t be charged.

“Can we prove beyond a reasonable doubt that a crime occurred?” new prosecutor, Wesley Bell, told a press conference. “The answer to that is no.”

Media playback is unsupported in your device Media caption “I know I did my job right”

However, Mr Bell said the investigation could not exonerate the officer, who stepped down immediately after the killing.

“There are so many points at which Darren Wilson could have handled the situation differently, and if he had, Michael Brown might still be alive,” that he said.

The announcement comes as protests continue against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May.