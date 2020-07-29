Michael Bourne appointed Lawn Tennis Association performance director | Tennis News





The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has appointed Michael Bourne as its brand-new performance director.

Bourne, who is presently in the very same function for UK Sport, will change Simon Timson, who left the position to sign up with Manchester City, in the fall and will continue to carry out the organisation’s gamer path plan.

He stated: “I am pleased to be signing up with the LTA and playing a crucial function in understanding the LTA’s vision of ‘Tennis Opened Up’.

” I anticipate dealing with the LTA performance group and partnering with gamers and their assistance networks, together with the broader British tennis neighborhood to keep consistency in the gamer path while likewise building on its strengths to allow more British gamers to shift to elite levels of performance, significant competition success and motivating expert professions.”

Bourne has actually worked for the England and Wales Cricket Board and English Institute of Sport along with UK Sport.

Tim Henman likewise has a prominent function at the LTA

LTA president Scott Lloyd stated: “Michael is an extremely appreciated figure within British sport and he will be a vital addition to our group.

“He integrates an unusual understanding of elite performance culture with a powerful record of assisting sports provide much better outcomes throughout the entire of their performance programs.

“These skills will complement the existing tennis knowledge we already have at the LTA and he will bring significant experience, expertise and challenge to our strategy.”

Former British No 1 Tim Henman was greatly associated with the choice procedure and will be continue to have a more crucial function at the LTA.

