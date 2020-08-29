Michael Bloomberg offers US mayors ‘therapy’ on pandemic

Earlier this year, Katrina Foley, the mayor of Costa Mesa, California, thought of that the questionable opening of a brand-new homeless shelter would be the occasion that took in the majority of her time.

Then coronavirus showed up and the shelter problem unexpectedly looked undersized compared to the obstacles that have actually considering that come the mayor’s method. The federal government desired guests from a quarantine-stranded cruise liner to remain at a center in Costa Mesa, triggering an outcry from afraid homeowners; the shopping center that provides a 3rd of the city’s budget plan was closed down, demanding $40m in costs cuts; senior citizens were separated by social distancing; and some residents challenged using masks. Now comes the difficulty of attempting to resume schools.

“This has been all-consuming,” stated Ms Foley, a Democrat.

For aid, she has actually signed up with a routine online event sponsored by Michael Bloomberg and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government that is attempting to provide mayors tools to assist their neighborhoods through apandemic

The program is part crash-course in crisis management– in the technocratic design of Mr Bloomberg– and part group treatment for numerous mayors from worldwide fighting with a public health crisis that has actually generated a financial disaster.

“It’s been invaluable,” …