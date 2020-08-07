Michael Beasley’s Roster Spot Uncertain After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Beasley has actually checked favorable for the coronavirus. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the veteran’s status ahead of the league reboot is now up in the air.

Beasley was just recently signed as an alternative gamer for a Nets group annihilated by injuries, pull out and COVID-19

If Beasley isn’t able to bet the Nets when the routine season resumes later on this month, he’ll be the ninth gamer sidelined for the franchise.

While the Nets’ possibilities of contending for the title grew slim with the verification that stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving would not dress, they became an amazing choice for league fans starving for NBA action.

Beasley was signed in addition to Jamal Crawford, offering the franchise an engaging duo of gamer’s with intriguing stories and fondness for getting pails.

1,434