Michael Beasley won’t return to Brooklyn Nets – reports | NBA News

Veteran forward Michael Beasley, who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus, will not return to the Brooklyn Nets, according to reports.

Beasley’s positive test was reported earlier in the day this week by The Athletic. He left the Orlando, Florida, area following the test, and it’s also unclear if he will attempt to sign with still another club.

Image:

Justin Anderson in action for the Atlanta Hawks



Small forward Justin Anderson is a candidate to replace Beasley on the Brooklyn roster, according to The Athletic. He is currently under quarantine in the Orlando area, before he can be permitted to the secure zone.

The Nets are attempting to put together a roster for the upcoming season restart but are running in to obstacles.

Guard Spencer Dinwiddie, center DeAndre Jordan and forward Taurean Prince are done for the summer season due to contracting coronavirus, while forward Wilson Chandler opted out from the resumption for family reasons.

Meanwhile, guard Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and forward Kevin Durant (Achilles) are not available due to injuries.

The 31-year-old Beasley hasn’t played in the NBA this year. He signed with Brooklyn on July 10.

Beasley played 26 games (two starts) for the Los Angeles Lakers last season, averaging 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds, before being traded with Ivica Zubac to the LA Clippers for Mike Muscala on February 7. The Clippers waived him two days later and Beasley finished the summer season playing in China.

Beasley has played for seven NBA teams in 11 seasons since the Miami Heat selected him with the No 2 over all pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Kansas State. He has averaged 12.4 points and 4.7 rebounds in 609 career games (238 starts).

Anderson played in three games for the Nets in January under a 10-day contract. He averaged 1.0 points and 0.7 rebounds. Overall, he’s averaging 5.3 points and 2.5 rebounds in 219 games (23 starts) over five NBA seasons with four teams.

Brooklyn (30-34) have a home in seventh invest the Eastern Conference and therefore are solidly positioned for one of the conference’s eight playoff spots. The Nets have eight games remaining and therefore are a half-game ahead of eighth-place Orlando (30-35) and six ahead of the ninth-place Washington Wizards (24-40).

