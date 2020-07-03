Michael Bay’s pandemic film ‘Songbird’ receives ‘do not work’ order from SAG-AFTRA

The organization told THR on Thursday that they’re taking safety protocols “very seriously” and that the film’s producers “have not yet become signatory to our agreement.”

Reps for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately answer Fox News’ request for comment.

Per the outlet, the order was issued on Thursday, stating: “The producer of the picture entitled ‘Songbird,’ has failed to complete the signatory process and is therefore not signed to any applicable SAG-AFTRA agreement. As such, SAG-AFTRA members are hereby instructed to withhold any acting services or perform any covered work for this production until further notice from the union.”

Furthermore, the statement said: “Please note, accepting employment or rendering services on Songbird may be considered a violation of Global Rule One. Violating this order may result in disciplinary action in accordance with the SAG-AFTRA Constitution.”

“Songbird,” which is set to follow people navigating a pandemic, hoped to start shooting this month, according to THR.

As of June 12, film and television productions have been permitted to resume in Los Angeles County with strict rules that include testing of on-set employees, social distancing, cleaning of props and sets, as well as a coronavirus compliance officer being installed on-set.

Demi Moore, Craig Robinson and Paul Walter Hauser are on the list of film’s cast and Adam Mason will direct. In addition to Bay, 55, production companies Invisible Narratives and Catchlight Films are also backing the film.

Reps for Bay and Catchlight did not immediately respond when reached by Fox News for comment. Invisible Narratives could not be reached.