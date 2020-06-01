Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others join protests over death of George Floyd

Los Angeles police include protesters within the metropolis’s Fairfax District on May 30, 2020, as they exhibit in response to the death of George Floyd. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

As protests erupted throughout at the very least 17 American cities within the wake of George Floyd’s death by the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities together with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, N.C.

When it involves celebrities and what they do on or off their platform… idc what y’all say about him…@NickCannon BEEEEN about this life. The man has Lupus, has been protesting earlier than and even now with this Pandemic occurring. We recognize you ! pic.twitter.com/DJz3yLTyzq — Designer Bruja🧵👁🕯 (@Blaque_Mystic) May 30, 2020

Ariana Grande is one of the most important artists on the earth. Not solely did she use her platform to specific her anger and ache in direction of what’s occurring she additionally participated within the streets with the remainder of the protesters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV — anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020

Some stars, together with Halsey and “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson have been reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police throughout a protest in Los Angeles.

nah however srsly halsey not solely has been utilizing her platforms to be very vocal, spreading consciousness whereas additionally donating to the motion since day 1; now she’s on the market actively protesting within the streets?? as a star THIS is how u do it and not w silly ineffective ig chains tales pic.twitter.com/66MNIjDay6 — ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || (@vantaeflakes) May 31, 2020

tinashe truly goin out and protesting actually exhibits how celebrities don’t have any excuse about not posting about this entire factor and being advocates. pic.twitter.com/u5qQWUK32y — tropico. (@coldtropico) May 30, 2020

Other celebrities similar to Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their feedback on the outrage.

The look on a cops face once they understand they’re being filmed says the whole lot. Rage and concern. Their life flashes earlier than their eyes. A look at a accomplice; uncertain if they need to cease the assault they’re commiting or go get the digicam.

For them accountability is violent. — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 31, 2020

We’ve seen this in South Africa earlier than. Beware of agitators and instigators who use reputable protests to ignite chaos between protestors and police. — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 30, 2020

The concept that some Black owned companies may get destroyed by some dumb white folks hijacking a revolt towards racism to create chaos for chaos’ sake is past tragic. https://t.co/IUKJblD14h — Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) May 30, 2020