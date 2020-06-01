Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others join protests over death of George Floyd

As protests erupted throughout at the very least 17 American cities within the wake of George Floyd’s death by the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities together with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, N.C.
When it involves celebrities and what they do on or off their platform… idc what y’all say about him…@NickCannon BEEEEN about this life. The man has Lupus, has been protesting earlier than and even now with this Pandemic occurring. We recognize you ! pic.twitter.com/DJz3yLTyzq
— Designer Bruja🧵👁🕯 (@Blaque_Mystic) May 30, 2020
Ariana Grande is one of the most important artists on the earth. Not solely did she use her platform to specific her anger and ache in direction of what’s occurring she additionally participated within the streets with the remainder of the protesters 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XWgayEgfTV
— anth (@anthspears) May 31, 2020
Some stars, together with Halsey and “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson have been reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police throughout a protest in Los Angeles.
nah however srsly halsey not solely has been utilizing her platforms to be very vocal, spreading consciousness whereas additionally donating to the motion since day 1; now she’s on the market actively protesting within the streets?? as a star THIS is how u do it and not w silly ineffective ig chains tales pic.twitter.com/66MNIjDay6
— ᴄᴀᴛᴀ⁷ || (@vantaeflakes) May 31, 2020
tinashe truly goin out and protesting actually exhibits how celebrities don’t have any excuse about not posting about this entire factor and being advocates. pic.twitter.com/u5qQWUK32y
— tropico. (@coldtropico) May 30, 2020
Other celebrities similar to Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their feedback on the outrage.
The look on a cops face once they understand they’re being filmed says the whole lot. Rage and concern. Their life flashes earlier than their eyes. A look at a accomplice; uncertain if they need to cease the assault they’re commiting or go get the digicam.
For them accountability is violent.
— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 31, 2020
We’ve seen this in South Africa earlier than. Beware of agitators and instigators who use reputable protests to ignite chaos between protestors and police.
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) May 30, 2020
The concept that some Black owned companies may get destroyed by some dumb white folks hijacking a revolt towards racism to create chaos for chaos’ sake is past tragic. https://t.co/IUKJblD14h
— Will Poulter (@PoulterWill) May 30, 2020
My eyes welled with tears viewing this. It exhibits a turning level within the battle that Trump is waging. That’s not hyperbole. Destabilizing the election. Press freedoms compromised. Steel your self. Expect extra of this. Then ask your self: what is going to you do? pic.twitter.com/oc6zpqQskx
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 29, 2020