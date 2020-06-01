Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and others join protests over death of George Floyd

Los Angeles police include protesters within the metropolis’s Fairfax District on May 30, 2020, as they exhibit in response to the death of George Floyd. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

As protests erupted throughout at the very least 17 American cities within the wake of George Floyd’s death by the hands of Minneapolis police, celebrities together with Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson, Nick Cannon, Ariana Grande, J. Cole and others joined the fray, marching in cities from Los Angeles to Fayetteville, N.C.

Some stars, together with Halsey and “Insecure” actor Kendrick Sampson have been reportedly hit by rubber bullets fired by police throughout a protest in Los Angeles.

Other celebrities similar to Jordan Peele, Trevor Noah, Will Poulter and Ava DuVernay took to social media to share their feedback on the outrage.



