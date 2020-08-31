Michael B. Jordan ‘Struggling’ To Cope With Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking Death

Michael B. Jordan is still having a hard time to come to terms with the unfortunate, unforeseen reality that Chadwick Boseman is no longer with us.

As we reported, the cherished star died on Friday at simply 43 years of ages after a personal four-year fight with colon cancer. The 2 leading males of Black Panther were more than dear good friends and co-stars, they were more like bros who go way back together after developing a long lasting bond when they played the very same function on All My Children over a years earlier.

While fans and stars alike have actually flooded social networks to reveal their unhappiness over Boseman’s death, Jordan has actually been significantly quiet– and a source discussed to Entertainment Tonight how greatly this awful loss has actually been weighing on him.

The Creed star is stated to be “struggling” and “beyond sad” about Chadwick’s death, with the expert noting he was “rocked” by the news and is still at a loss for words. No one learnt about the quiet cancer medical diagnosis, consisting of Black Panther director Ryan Coogler and co-star Danai Gurira, who have actually both considering that shared effective homages to the late star. Given the nature of their tight-knit relationship, the outlet’s source states Michael is presently attempting to determine the very best …