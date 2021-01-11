Michael B Jordan is officially dating Lori Harvey. The 33-year-old actor took to the social media platform, Instagram, to put an end to all the speculations that had been going on about his dating life. This took place on the 10 of January when both he and Lori shared pictures of one another on their Instagram account.

Michael B Jordan Dating Lori Harvey

The actor from the Black Panther made posts of two pictures on the evening of this Sunday. The picture looked grainy and dark and revealed him and his new flame, Lori Harvey, together. The two stood in the midst of some kind of holiday lights. It was as though they were about to kiss each other. Michael B Jordan tagged one more person along with his date in the picture. It was Leo Volcy. According to the bio description of Leo Volcy, he is apparently the creative director of Michael B Jordan.

The actor was not the only one to share the couple’s picture. Lori Harvey too posted Polaroid shots of them together. The two shared photos were taken in the exact same location as the picture shared by Michael B Jordan. The caption that Lori gave was a heart. A few celebrities took participation in the comment section of the lovely photos. Jordyn Woods and Malika Haqq both commented “beautiful”. Gabrielle Union wrote “ faves”.

Before the official Instagram announcement about their relationship, there were a series of short videos posted by Lori that revealed her in a showy destination on the New Year holiday. Michael B Jordan too posted a video around the same time, snowboarding.

The Black Panther actor had been linked to Lupita Nyong’o, his co-star from the superhero movie. Addressing the rumor, Jordan stated that they were no more than just friends.