Michael B. Jordan Calls On Hollywood To ‘Commit To Black Hiring’ In Inspiring Protest Speech!

Michael B. Jordan is using his voice for GREATNESS!

The Black Panther star called out most of Hollywood on Saturday within a passionate and inspiring speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in the Century City section of Los Angeles. And he’s using the #MeToo playbook to call for a major upheaval in how things are done in the entertainment industry. It’s time!

Speaking to a fired-up crowd on Saturday afternoon, the 33-year-old actor delivered a memorable message to Hollywood’s elites and execs: it’s time to come to the dining table for black content, black talent, black executives, black hiring, and black consultants. Amen compared to that!

Referencing the incredible women’s movements that have started initially to bring about gender parity of the last few years, Jordan thought to the crowd (below):

“You committed to a 50/50 gender parity in 2020. Where is the challenge to commit to black hiring? Black content led by black executives, black consultants. Are you policing our storytelling as well? Let us bring our darkness to the light. Anybody that deals with me, if you have racist beliefs, if you have a racist bone in your body, if you’re not with me, if you don’t stand with me and people that look like me, you don’t need to be with me. I use my power to demand diversity but it’s time that studios and agencies … do so.”

Far from finished, the film star encouraged the audience to keep up their passion when it found changing the entire world on the backs of the series of nationwide protests, too. After all, it’s been nearly a couple of weeks of incredible nationwide momentum towards a typical cause against police brutality and related issues… it’d be terrible to stop now!

Jordan added:

“What we are doing today will make our values heard and our voices heard. We’ve got to keep agitating things. We can’t be complacent. We can’t let this moment just pass us by, we have to continue to put our foot on their necks. We’re done with discrimination.”

Love it!!!

You can watch an extended clip from Jordan’s speech to the energetic crowd on Saturday afternoon (below):

Actor Michael B Jordan speaks to protestors “Where is the challenge to commit to Black hiring? Black content lead by Black executives, Black consultants.”

(🎥 @producerTommy / @blacklovedoc) #BlackLivesMatter #BlackMediaMatters pic.twitter.com/0yCKwwSGOg — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) June 6, 2020

On point and exactly correct in his demands and plans! Love to see Hollywood stars fighting the energy and employed by a better world like this… it’s so inspiring!!!

