Michael Angelis, Thomas the Tank Engine narrator, dies aged 76 | Television & radio

Michael Angelis, greatest generally known as the narrator of Thomas the Tank Engine sequence Thomas and Friends, has died at the age of 76.

The actor died immediately whereas at residence along with his spouse on Saturday, his agent stated.

Angelis lent his voice to the children’s TV programme for 13 series, taking on from Ringo Starr in 1991, when the programme was known as Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends.

He was greatest recognized to grownup audiences for his function as Arnie in September Song, Martin Niarchos in GBH, Lucien Boswell in The Liver Birds and as Mickey Startup in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

He additionally made appearances in Casualty, The Bill, Holby City and Heartbeat.

Born in Liverpool, Angelis first appeared on display screen in the 1970s in programmes similar to Z Cars, Thirty-Minute Theatre and an episode of Coronation Street, earlier than stints in Minder, World’s End and Boys from the Blackstuff.

He was married to Coronation Street actress Helen Worth, who performs Gail Platt, from 1991 to 2001, and later married Jennifer Khalastchi.