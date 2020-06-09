Micah Richards says that he was labelled ‘bling’ because he is black

Former England defender Micah Richards has stated that he was labelled ‘the bling king’ throughout his enjoying profession because of his race.

Richards started his profession at Manchester City. He revamped 200 appearances for the membership earlier than additionally having fun with stints at Fiorentina and Aston Villa.

He made 13 appearances for the England nationwide staff and likewise represented Team GB on the 2012 London Olympics.





However, Richards has stated that he usually felt unfairly handled throughout his enjoying profession because he is black.

“I found myself having to act in a certain way just to fit in so people wouldn’t judge me,” Richards advised BBC Radio 5Live.

“I had simply performed for England, I was black, I had an Audi and a Range Rover. There had been a few tales circulating about me and I acquired labelled the ‘bling king’.

“But each week there was a narrative about me saying I wasn’t concentrating on soccer and it took me six or seven years to shake that tag off.

“I keep in mind my agent saying a staff had been fascinated with me however they weren’t certain about your non-public life and I’m considering ‘hold on, you are judging me, you don’t know me’.

“I knew that I had to change to fit in. I have a personality and I like to joke but for two years in training I was silent because I didn’t want anyone to judge me on my character.”

Richards stated that he usually felt unable to talk out towards racism because he was “scared” of the potential repercussions.

“At times I felt scared to speak out about what was right and what was wrong,” he added. “I didn’t wish to say something out of line because I felt it could have an effect on my profession.

“Every time I was requested about it, I’d at all times say my piece however trying again over my profession there have definitely been occasions I’ve not come out and stated what I wished because of the repercussions I felt would occur to me when it comes to how folks would understand me.

“If you’re in a white-dominated sport and the folks on the prime of that are predominantly white males, you don’t wish to step out of line.

“It is good that individuals are utilizing their platform now. We can’t simply depart it any extra. Not simply in England and the United States, however around the globe, now is the time.

“I think the tide is slowly turning.”