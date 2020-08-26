Miami police officer’s wife dies after she gets trapped for hours in the back of his work vehicle

Clara was discovered by her child and her spouse, a little after 5 p.m. on Friday, Reyes stated. “It is a tragic accident and has rocked the Paulino family to its core,” Reyes included. The Miami Herald is reporting that detectives are dealing with Paulino’s death “as a horrific accident.”

Reyes stated Paulino’s SUV has bars on the windows, has a cage that separates the back seat from the front seat and has doors that lock and can just be opened from the outside. “It’s an SUV so you really can’t kick out the back window from that cage,” Reyes included.

Clara was successfully trapped in the back of the vehicle without her mobile phone, Reyes stated, and would have had no other method to let anybody understand she was locked inside unless somebody strolled or drove by. Reyes likewise stated the area the Paulinos live in does not have a lot of passersby that might have seen herin the vehicle Per the National Weather Service Miami’s environment report for August 21, Miami reached a heat of 92 ° at 3:21 p.m.

“(Aristides) Paulino works midnights. He got home after his shift, went to sleep, woke up around 5 in the afternoon, was looking around the house for his wife, couldn’t find her,” Reyes stated. “His son gets home, he helps him look for her … they subsequently find her in the backseat of his police car unconscious.” Reyes likewise stated Paulino discovered his wife’s phone on the back outdoor patio which was one of the factors he was questioning where she was. Clara’s finger prints were discovered all over the …