Miami mayor changes his mind and says gyms and restaurants with outdoor dining CAN remain open

Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez has changed his mind and decided to allow restaurants and gyms to remain open just one day after ordering them to shut as coronavirus cases continue to climb in the town.

Gimenez announced in a tweet on Tuesday that he had agreed to keep gyms and fitness centers open after meeting with doctors and the county’s wellness group.

He called the decision a ‘compromise’, explaining that anybody training indoors must wear a mask. If training outdoors, people do no have to wear a mask but must remain 10 feet apart.

The mayor also decided to allow ‘some’ outdoor dining at restaurants after discussing the problem with doctors and members of the restaurant industry.

Under the amended rules, only four clients can be seated at a table, social distancing will undoubtedly be enforced and music will never be played loudly to ensure folks are not shouting, Gimenez said.

The updates were met with mixed reactions from Miami residents. Some accused Gimenez of caving to industry leaders notwithstanding health concerns, while some praised him for relieving local organizations.

Miami Mayor Carlos Gimenez has changed his mind and chose to allow restaurants and gyms to remain open just one single day after ordering them to shut as coronavirus cases continue steadily to climb in the city. Pictured: A couple is pictured enters the Ocean’s Ten restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on July 4

Gimenez (pictured in June) said he amended the in the offing closures after meeting with medical experts and industry leaders

Miami is introducing new business restrictions two months after rolling earlier in the day ones right back as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continue steadily to spike in the county and throughout the state. The graphic above shows how Florida’s case and death counts have risen since March

Gimenez’s order will get into effect on Wednesday, forcing all restaurants in Miami to suspend indoor dining and closing ballrooms, banquet halls, party venues and short-term rentals.

Most of the affected organizations had been reopened since Florida joined many states in aggressively rolling back lockdowns about 8 weeks ago.

Gimenez explained that the order was necessary ‘to ensure that our hospitals continue steadily to have the staffing required to save lives’ as those people who are infected and in need of medical assistance come in.

The county’s beaches, of closed within the Fourth of July week-end, were reopened on Tuesday, but Gimenez warned he will shut them down too if crowds usually do not practice proper social distancing.

Just north of Miami in Broward County, officials met on Monday to discuss rolling back organizations. A decision could come by Wednesday. Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner said Monday there has perhaps not been a determination to close businesses in his county.

Under a revised order from Monday, gyms can stay open if patrons wear masks inside and social distance outside. Patrons are seen lining up outside A-Rod’s UFC gym on June 27

Gimenez allowed beaches in Miami-Dade County to reopen on Tuesday but threatened to shut them down again if people neglect to practice social distancing. Miami Beach is observed packed with unmasked visitors in June

Florida, according to the state’s Department of Health, has surpassed Arizona with the steepest and most alarming rise in cases in the usa.

Miami-Dade, the state’s most populous county with 2.8 million residents, reported accurate documentation 2,418 new cases of the deadly flu-like virus on Saturday. At the time, Florida also reached a new a lot of 11,458 cases in one single day.

The county then confirmed on Tuesday that an additional 4,047 had been reported over Sunday and Monday, bringing the county’s total to 51,058 with 1,051 deaths.

Across their state, a total of 213,794 cases and 3,841 deaths have now been reported by Tuesday.

Coronavirus cases are now rising in 40 states throughout the US, that has reported not quite 2.95 million infections and 130,430 deaths to date.

Coronavirus cases are actually on the rise in 40 states across the US, which has reported nearly 2.95 million infections and 130,430 deaths to date

As the amount of COVID-19 cases rises in Florida, hospitals in Miami-Dade and neighboring Broward County are readying for a brand new wave of patients. Several medical facilities are freeing bed capacity to ensure all will can seek treatment, WPLG reports.

Gimenez said Miami-Dade was tracking the spike in the amount of cases, which involved mostly 18- to 34-year-olds whose infections began in mid-June.

The county’s doctors say the spike was caused by a quantity of factors, including young people planning to congested areas, both indoors and outside ‘without taking precautions such as for example wearing masks and practicing social distancing’.

‘Contributing to the positives for the reason that age group, the doctors have told me, were graduation parties, gatherings at restaurants that turned into packed parties in violation of the rules and street protests where people could not maintain social distancing and where not everybody was wearing facial coverings,’ Gimenez wrote in his statement.

The mayor’s original Monday order to close up restaurants for another time whiplashed owners, leaving them frustrated and much more worried about the survival of these businesses.

‘We’re burned out emotionally, we’re burned out financially, and we’re burned out of the trauma of seeing every thing that’s happening,’ said Karina Iglesias, a partner at the popular downtown Miami Spanish restaurants Niu Kitchen and Arson.

Michael Beltran, chef-partner at Ariete Hospitality Group which owns a number of other popular Miami restaurants including Taurus, was struggling to come to terms with needing to tell the majority of his 80 employees – many of whom were rehired for reopening – they would again be unemployed.

Crowds of visitors walk past restaurants on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach on Friday as the Fourth of July weekend kicked off

A restaurant worker offers hand sanitizer to patrons in Miami’s South Beach on Friday

Patrons are greeted by masked restaurant workers at the Villa Casa Casuarina, positioned in the former Versace mansion in South Beach

Lines of cars are copied with people seeking COVID-19 tests in Miami Beach Monday

‘From what they said I did the appropriate things (to reopen), and now we’re at this point,’ Beltran said.

Infections are rising in 39 states, based on a Reuters tally, and 16 have posted record daily case counts in July.

The alarming surge in daily new cases, that has been averaging around 50,000, has prompted many local leaders, like Gimenez, to consider slowing or rolling back business reopenings to curb disease rates which can be already overwhelming hospitals in a few areas.

‘We can tamp down the spread if everybody follows the principles, wears masks and stays at least six feet (2 meters) aside from others,’ Gimenez said in his statement announcing the emergency order.

Gimenez allows office buildings, retail stores and grooming services to remain open ‘for now.’

A 10pm to 6am countywide curfew also will remain in effect, but with exceptions for crucial workers and people observing religious obligations.

The mayor also encouraged residents to report anyone breaking the rollback rules by calling 305-476-5423-POLICE.